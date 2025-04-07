Alief Elsik, Klein Cain, and Stratford High Schools punch ticket to state soccer championship game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eleven schools from our area played in the high school state semifinals, and three won to advance to the state championship game in Georgetown next weekend.

Alief Elsik and Klein Cain won on the boys' side, and the Stratford girls punched their ticket to the state title game for the first time in school history.

"We have so many people to thank, " Head coach David Walters said. "We want to thank our administrators and our fans who came out last night. The girls played so hard. It was such a great game."

Spartans have five seniors who have played on varsity since their freshman year. One of those, Alison Goodwin, who leads the team in goals and assists and will continue her soccer career at Auburn, was pivotal for the lone goal scored in the semifinal game against Vandegrift.

Goodwin's shot on goal with fourteen minutes to play was deflected by the keeper, a perfect setup for junior Sidney Valentine to find the back of the net for the game winner.

"It's all about perseverance and determination and courage, and I think our kids really bought into that," Walters said

Stratford will play Flour Mound Marcus on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Georgetown High School for the 6A Division II state championship.

On the boy's side, it'll be all Houston Area 6A Division I state final as Alief Elsik will face Klein Cain.

Cain eliminated Plano West to qualify for state for the first time in school history. The Hurricanes' state semifinal was tied at 1 after regulation and overtime, so the game was decided by penalty kicks (5-4).

"I'm very excited for the team because I know these opportunities don't come very often," Jerson Carrasco Klein Cain, the head coach, said. "I'm also very thankful for the players buying in this year, their work ethic, their dedication, and everything that they've done throughout the entire season. We are ready to make history one more time this season. Rein Cain, Hurricanes."

Alief Elsik heads to state for the fourth time in school history with a 1-0 win over Vista Ridge. Rams scored when the keeper was out of position on the shot by Jhon Marino. Elsik will look to win its first state championship since 2018. with the goal the Rams looking to win state for the first time since 2018. Klein Cain vs Elsik play Saturday night at 6:30 pm in Georgetown.