Houston-area high school track athletes set new national records as they gear up for district meets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The track season is starting to heat up.

The 55th annual Klein Relays served as a great tune-up for district and beyond. District meets start next week, and state is May 1-3 in Austin.

"Running against the top girls in the country has helped me have that mindset that, 'Oh, I can compete against anyone that lines up on the line,'" Fort Bend Bush senior Amariya Hardeman said.

Hardeman finished first in the 200m and second in the 100m. During her freshman year, she ran the anchor leg for the Lady Broncos 4x100m gold medal relay team at state.

Now, she's a senior and serves as an example to the team.

"I try to help them the same way the seniors helped me my freshman year," she said. "Just giving them encouraging words and confidence and advice and pieces to help them put their races together, and I always tell them to have fun because if you're not having fun, then there's no point doing this."

Cy-Park sophomore Grace Ogidi ran personal records in the 100m and 200m dash.

Fort Bend Marshall made their presence felt in both boys' and girls' events.

Dior Williams finished first in the 100m hurdles, and Brianna Brinkley also did well running the 300m hurdles.

The guys finished first in the 4x1, 4x2, and 4x4 relays. Sophomore Jordan Riggs anchored the second-best time in the nation in the 4x200m relay. The Buffs set a new No. 1 time in the nation in the 4x400m relay.

Finishing second to Marshall in all three relays was Mayde Creek. The Rams ran the nation's second-fastest time in the 4x400m relay.

One of the best in the nation, Texas Tech signee Elijah Ferguson likes where the Mayde Creek programs are headed to the district.

"We have been training relentlessly, every single day, even on weekends," Ferguson said. "You know we have to come with that and we got to represent. This is my last year, so, you know we have to get (to state) in the relays and me (in the 400m). Then, the girls have just been in on top of us. They need to do what they do and keep building each other up."

Somebody else to keep an eye on is Isaiah McMillian from Katy. He finished first in the 200m, running into a headwind, making a 21.39 look effortless. He also finished second in the 100m.

My Meet MVP Katy thrower Adam Carter is number one in the nation throwing both the discus and shot put.

He set a best-in-the-nation mark at Klein by throwing the shot put 66'10.

"Oh, it's special," Carter said. "I just didn't really think I was going to get up this high because last year at state I threw 60 feet and then this year, I'm already up seven feet from that. My goal for the week is just to beat my PR from the previous week."