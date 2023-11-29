Former Lamar CISD kindergarten teacher sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing 6-year-old boy

Former Lamar Consolidated ISD kindergarten teacher Troi Moore was sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing one of his students in 2021.

The former Tamarron Elementary employee had been teaching for 20 years, according to officials.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former kindergarten teacher with Lamar Consolidated ISD is going to prison for 20 years for sexually abusing one of his students, authorities announced Wednesday.

Officials say 47-year-old Troi Phillip Moore was a teacher at Katy's Tamarron Elementary in 2021 and was convicted two weeks ago for the 6-year-old's sexual abuse.

It took a Fort Bend County jury just two hours to convict Moore on two second-degree felony charges - indecency with a child by sexual contact and indecency with a child by exposure.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Lamar Consolidated ISD teacher accused of 'inappropriate interaction' with a student, district says

Troi Moore, a Tamarron Elementary School teacher, was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child, Lamar Consolidated ISD confirmed.

After the verdict, Moore received a 10-year sentence on each case, which must be served consecutively. Officials say he waived his right to an appeal.

Evidence presented in the case revealed Moore, a teacher for over 20 years, isolated the 6-year-old child in the classroom and sexually abused him.

According to LCISD, Moore had been teaching at the district since August 2020.

During the trial, the jury also heard from the now 8-year-old, who officials say recounted the sexual abuse in front of his former teacher.

"This case is truly a parent's worst nightmare as school should be a safe place to send our children," lead prosecutor Alycia Curtis said. "Thankfully, the victim's parents took immediate steps to keep their son safe by reporting Moore to both the school and law enforcement. The victim showed incredible bravery by not only telling his parents what happened to him in the classroom but by facing Moore in court."

Moore must also be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.