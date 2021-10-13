Lamar Consolidated ISD teacher accused of 'inappropriate interaction' with a student, district says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Lamar Consolidated ISD said it is notifying parents of current and former students of a kindergarten teacher who the district said is accused of an inappropriate interaction with a student.The district confirmed the arrest of Troi Moore, a teacher at Tamarron Elementary School in Katy, on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child. Moore was arrested Tuesday.LCISD explained it received a report of the alleged inappropriate behavior the day before Moore's arrest.The teacher was immediately suspended as school administrators and school district police opened an investigation.Officials said the findings of the investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued and served.According to the district, Moore has been teaching in Lamar Consolidated since August 2020."Moore presented positive recommendations from another area school district and successfully passed a required criminal history investigation. The District was aware of no reported misconduct prior to October 11, 2021," the district said in a statement.As a result, counselors and additional support staff were assigned to Tamarron Elementary, and the campus principal has been made available to meet with families. In addition to notifying parents of the investigation, the district said it is offering access to forensic interviews for their children.An investigation is ongoing at Lamar Consolidated ISD police and Fort Bend County authorities.The following statement was released by Fort Bend ISD late Wednesday afternoon:"Former Fort Bend ISD teacher Troi Moore who has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child in Lamar Consolidated ISD where he is currently employed, voluntarily resigned from his teaching position in FBISD during the 2019-2020 school year. FBISD will cooperate with all investigative units looking into allegations of inappropriate behavior with students in LCISD. Fort Bend ISD's foremost priority is to protect our students' physical, social and emotional well-being at all times."