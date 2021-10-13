teacher arrested

Lamar Consolidated ISD teacher accused of 'inappropriate interaction' with a student, district says

Troi Moore showed no prior criminal history prior to his hiring at Tamarron Elementary, the district said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Kindergarten teacher accused of indecency with a child, LCISD says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Lamar Consolidated ISD said it is notifying parents of current and former students of a kindergarten teacher who the district said is accused of an inappropriate interaction with a student.

The district confirmed the arrest of Troi Moore, a teacher at Tamarron Elementary School in Katy, on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child. Moore was arrested Tuesday.

LCISD explained it received a report of the alleged inappropriate behavior the day before Moore's arrest.

The teacher was immediately suspended as school administrators and school district police opened an investigation.

Officials said the findings of the investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued and served.

According to the district, Moore has been teaching in Lamar Consolidated since August 2020.

"Moore presented positive recommendations from another area school district and successfully passed a required criminal history investigation. The District was aware of no reported misconduct prior to October 11, 2021," the district said in a statement.

As a result, counselors and additional support staff were assigned to Tamarron Elementary, and the campus principal has been made available to meet with families. In addition to notifying parents of the investigation, the district said it is offering access to forensic interviews for their children.

An investigation is ongoing at Lamar Consolidated ISD police and Fort Bend County authorities.

The following statement was released by Fort Bend ISD late Wednesday afternoon:
"Former Fort Bend ISD teacher Troi Moore who has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child in Lamar Consolidated ISD where he is currently employed, voluntarily resigned from his teaching position in FBISD during the 2019-2020 school year. FBISD will cooperate with all investigative units looking into allegations of inappropriate behavior with students in LCISD. Fort Bend ISD's foremost priority is to protect our students' physical, social and emotional well-being at all times."

Eyewitness News is following up on the teacher's arrest. You can get updates from Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katyfort bend countyschoolteacher arrestedteachersex crimepublic schoolsex crimes
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHER ARRESTED
SC teacher fired after student pulls weed gummies from prize box
Former Sheldon ISD teacher accused of having sex with student
Former FBISD teacher accused of brutally killing 4 kittens
Teacher pretended to be girl to target students, court records say
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News