Court documents reveal moments before fatal shooting of 9-year-old at Heights-area apartment

Jeremiah Jones, 22, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 9-year-old Khylie Sorrells.
By
9-year-old was was watching movie with mom before shooting: documents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Court documents revealed new details about the deadly shooting of a 9-year-old girl in a Heights-area apartment late Monday night.

Jeremiah Jones, 22, is charged with capital murder in the death of 9-year-old Khylie Sorrells.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex at 404 Oxford St., near E. 4th Street.

Jones was reportedly out on bond for a different felony charge when he allegedly murdered the child.

He was taken into custody at about 6 p.m. Tuesday by HPD SWAT & Tactical Team officers in a parking lot in the 22300 block of Imperial Valley Drive.



According to court documents, the girl's mother, Brittany Sorrells, dated Jones for about eight months. The couple broke up two months ago.

Brittany said Jones came to her apartment the week before with a gun and threatened to kill her.

On the night of the shooting, Brittany told police her cousin, who was staying with her, had been walking in and out of the apartment, so the door was unlocked.

Brittany claims she was in bed with Kyhlie and two other children, watching a movie, when Jones walked into the apartment and demanded a TV he said was his.

SEE ALSO: 'Pray for this family:' 9-year-old killed in front of her mother at Heights-area apartment, HPD says
In an interview exclusive to ABC13, HPD Chief Troy Finner explained how Khylie Sorrels' murder has a far-reaching and personal impact on his department.



After ripping the TV off the wall and moving it to the front of the apartment, he allegedly told Brittany he wanted her cell phone after accusing her of dating another man, according to court documents.

Brittany told police when she gave him her phone, Jones immediately walked into the back bedroom, where Khylie was.

That's when Brittany said she heard two gunshots and saw Jones leave the bedroom.

Jones then allegedly shot Brittany, striking her in the shoulder, before leaving the apartment.

Brittany told police she realized she was shot and ran to the bedroom, where she saw her daughter on the floor with a gunshot wound to her head.

Khylie was taken to Memorial Hermann, where she later died. Brittany was also taken to the hospital and stabilized.

Police said the other children who were in the apartment were unharmed and are now in the care of family members.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement that Khylie was a student and member of HPD's Police Activities League (PAL) program.

"The family is grieving right now. They are asking for privacy and prayers. It is a very difficult time," Finner said.

Court records show Jones has an extensive criminal history. The most recent charges include evading arrest, making terroristic threats and violating the terms of his bond.

Jones was scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday morning, but did not end up appearing. When he appears in court on Thursday, his original bond from the previous charge is expected to be revoked.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral arrangements.

