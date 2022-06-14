HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old was shot and killed, and their mother injured in northwest Houston on Monday evening, police say.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
At 9:54 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 404 Oxford St. and E. 4th St.
Upon arrival, police found a 9-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the head and his mother who was shot twice in the arm, according to HPD.
Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital.
The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The mother's condition is unknown.
This is a developing story.
9-year-old shot and killed, mother injured in northwest Houston, police say
This is a developing story.
CHILD SHOT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News