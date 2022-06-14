child shot

9-year-old shot and killed, mother injured in northwest Houston, police say

This is a developing story.
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old was shot and killed, and their mother injured in northwest Houston on Monday evening, police say.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At 9:54 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 404 Oxford St. and E. 4th St.

Upon arrival, police found a 9-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the head and his mother who was shot twice in the arm, according to HPD.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The mother's condition is unknown.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild injuredshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Boy killed when person fired multiple shots at E. Harris Co. home
2 minors shot after an argument in NE Houston, police say
4 suspects with Houston ties arrested in $125K Tennessee ATM robbery
Man released after girl grazed is not a 'bad guy,' victim's mom says
TOP STORIES
Handwritten notes show what Abbott was told after Uvalde shooting
Here's when we expect the worst air quality from the Saharan haze
Local leaders push $48M investment plan in early childhood education
TCH doctor sued after 4-year-old left with unintentional vasectomy
Galena Park ISD to add more officers after mass shooting in Uvalde
HTX Pride organizers cautious after Patriot Front members out on bond
A deeper look into how an inmate managed to escape from armed officers
Show More
People wait outside social security offices in near-record heat
Gunfire erupts in neighborhood near unauthorized Airbnb party
Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children
Texas high-speed rail project's CEO steps down after 6 years
Lawmakers urge DPS to give more Uvalde shooting information in Spanish
More TOP STORIES News