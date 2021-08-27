man killed

Man arrested after father of 2 was shot and killed while picking up dinner for family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two weeks after a man was shot and killed off Westheimer Road in what investigators believe was a road rage incident, authorities have made an arrest.

According to police, 26-year-old Lazarius Harper is in custody Friday after a man, who has been identified as Kevin Kirk, was shot and killed.

This all happened in the 9000 block of Westheimer Road at about 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 13.

While responding to a call about a crash, officers learned Kirk had been shot.

Police later learned that a group of men on ATVs, dirt bikes and bicycles surrounded Kirk's car and started kicking it while trying to open the doors.

During the incident, police said Harper shot at the victim as he tried to get away.

Investigators said Kirk lost control of his car and crashed.

According to a GoFundMe created for the Kirk family, he was a 48-year-old father of two. He was reportedly picking up dinner for his family the night of the shooting.

Harper is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday night.
