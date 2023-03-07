Kemah police are looking for the gunman after shots were fired near bars on 6th street early Saturday morning. Investigators reportedly found several shell casings at the scene.

Video shows customers running for cover after shots fired near Kemah bars

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire outside two bars in Kemah, sending people running for cover.

Kemah police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near Palapa Bar and Kemah Shot Bar on 6th Street.

Surveillance video from Palapa Bar shows people running for cover and locking up the bar.

Police said some patrons ran into a building nearby and hid behind concrete walls.

Investigators reportedly found several shell casings at the scene.

Fortunately, no one was hit by the gunfire.

Now, investigators are looking for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

