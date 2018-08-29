KATY, Texas (KTRK) --A Morton Ranch High School student accused of threatening to blow up his school walked out of jail in downtown Houston Wednesday morning.
When asked about what happened as he left, 17-year-old Braeden McDaniel said, "I screwed up."
McDaniel was arrested on accusations that he made a terroristic threat. Katy ISD police said a student allegedly overheard McDaniel talk about blowing up the school.
"It was just me joking around," McDaniel told ABC13. "I said it in a sarcastic way, and then someone else heard it and they thought it was a threat."
That student sent a text to his or her parents about the alleged threat, police say. Those parents contacted authorities.
A letter by the school's principal was sent to parents and staff regarding the arrest made by Katy ISD police.
The letter does not specify the threat, but principal Julie Hinson said no actions were taken by the suspect.
The principal also urged adults to make the incident a "teachable moment" to their children.
"Please confirm with them the important role they play in keeping our school safe and to report all unsafe issues to an administrator or teacher," Hinson wrote.
The letter stated no one was physically harmed by the threat.
The district spoke again about the alleged threats on Wednesday, saying in a statement:
At Katy ISD, threats of any nature are taken seriously and investigated to the full extent allowable by law and District policy. Any disciplinary action, regarding the incident that took place yesterday at Morton Ranch High School, will be in accordance with the Board-approved Discipline Management Plan and Student Code of Conduct.
McDaniel said he was walked out of the school in handcuffs after the incident.
The teen, who is a senior, said his mom is a chemistry teacher at the school.
Neighbors said they were shocked by the allegations, saying McDaniel seems like a typical student.
Ben Colston, who lives next to McDaniel, said he often sees the teen mowing the family's lawn. He also said McDaniel works as a lifeguard at the community pool.
"He's been very friendly," Colston said. "Seems like a normal high school kid."
McDaniel told Eyewitness News he's also on the wrestling team.
The Harris County District Attorney's Office released a statement in response to what McDaniel allegedly said, even though he claims he was joking.
"We take threats seriously because they must be taken seriously. We know that some students will say they were just joking, but threatening to unleash violence at a school is no joke, especially at a time when so many families know such tragedies first hand."
McDaniel's bond was set at $2,500.
When asked what advice he has now for other students about the situation, he said, "Don't do it."
WATCH: Morton Ranch student walks out of jail
