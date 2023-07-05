The biker, who police say was a young man, was killed. Officers tell us they're looking for another biker who was with him.

HPD believe biker was speeding when he rear-ended pickup in deadly crash on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A biker is believed to have been speeding when he rear-ended a pickup on the Katy Freeway, according to Houston police.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Washington Avenue exit.

The impact sent the pickup truck into the barrier wall, police said.

The biker, who police say was a young man, was killed. Officers tell ABC13 that they're looking for another biker who was with him.

They were reportedly seen speeding in and out of traffic when the crash happened.