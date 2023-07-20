WATCH LIVE

Crews responding to massive grass fire in west Harris County near Morton and Mason Road

Mycah Hatfield Image
ByMycah Hatfield KTRK logo
Thursday, July 20, 2023 8:24PM
Crews work to put out grass fire in Katy area, SkyEye video shows
SkyEye video shows crews working to tame a large grass fire between Morton and Mason Road in the Katy area.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grass fire in west Harris County sparked close to homes in the Morton Ranch area Thursday afternoon.

SkyEye flew over the large smoke near the vicinity of Ensbrook Meadow Lane and Finsbury Oaks Lane.

Crews from the Cy-Fair Fire Department are responding to the scene.

As of right now, there are no damages reported to nearby homes.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates.

