Crews responding to massive grass fire in west Harris County near Morton and Mason Road

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grass fire in west Harris County sparked close to homes in the Morton Ranch area Thursday afternoon.

SkyEye flew over the large smoke near the vicinity of Ensbrook Meadow Lane and Finsbury Oaks Lane.

Crews from the Cy-Fair Fire Department are responding to the scene.

As of right now, there are no damages reported to nearby homes.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.

