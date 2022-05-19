car theft

Teenagers accused of stealing car Katy mother used to comfort son with autism

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teens accused of stealing car Katy mom used to comfort son with autism

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy mother wants help catching a group of teenagers who she says stole her car -- leaving her and her 3-year-old son, who is non-verbal and has autism, without transportation -- and that's not the worst part.

Deputies say those same suspects targeted a whole neighborhood.

Ashley Davis told ABC13 she calms her 3-year-old son by taking him on car rides, so it's not just her family's means of transportation, it's also how they function daily.

Surveillance video shows the thieves in the neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, May 15.

The video shows a group of what appears to be teenagers pulling on every door on Stockholm Court before they get spooked by a dog.

The suspects left, and then a short time later, two of them were dropped off by a black SUV.

The video shows them walk right up to the woman's car and drive off.

"These guys had multiple weapons on them. They were getting chased by a dog," Davis said. "They ran up on my car and were looking back at my house with a gun and looking at the street, as if someone came out of my house. Y'all were willing to kill us."

Through tears, Davis told ABC13 that her son looks for her car every day.

She admitted that the keys were left in the car overnight with her purse and their clothes after her son was upset, and she got distracted trying to calm him.

On top of everything else, she had recently purchased the car and was still making payments. The lot where she recently purchased it hired a wrecker truck to look for the car.

When they found it, the thieves inside slammed into the wrecker truck, Davis said. Now, the lot says she must pay for the damage to the car and the wrecker.

"That's just my way of getting us some peace. At any moment, I can take us on a car ride to calm him down. I can't do that. I don't have anything," Davis said. "They took everything. And even with y'all having everything in my car, y'all came back. It's the fact that you guys came back that scares me the most."

Officials found several items inside the car that did not belong to Davis, including I.D. badges to a local high school and middle school.

If you recognize the thieves or have any information that could help this family, you're asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

For more on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katycar crashautismauto thefttheftcarcar theftsurveillancestolen carsurveillance cameraharris county sheriffs officesurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR THEFT
Carjacking suspect threw 3-year-old out of truck, mother says
Judge sets $750,000 bond for teen accused in deputy's murder
3 suspects denied bond in death of Harris Co. sheriff's deputy
Hearing on whether men charged in deputy's murder will receive bail
TOP STORIES
HPD officers fatally shoot man after chase and crash in NE Houston
Preacher reaches out to suspect who stole from his church twice
Carjacking suspect threw 3-year-old out of truck, mother says
Here's why we're increasing rain chances and rainfall amounts
Expert weighs in on when you can buy a car amid chip shortage
Lina Hidalgo suggests DA could have her 'indicted' as political ploy
Biden meets with Democratic senators on college loans
Show More
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
Fifth Ward residents upset over Union Pacific campaign donations
Santa Fe librarian still trying to make sense of high school shooting
Police have no leads on skeletal remains found nearly 6 months ago
Wall Street appears headed for another rocky day
More TOP STORIES News