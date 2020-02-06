kanye west

Tickets on sale now to see Kanye West, Joel Osteen at Yankee Stadium

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper Kanye West and Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen will team up at Yankee Stadium later this year.

A Lakewood spokesperson confirmed Joel and his wife Victoria will hold "An Evening with Joel & Victoria Osteen featuring Kanye West & the Sunday Service Choir" on May 2.

The event is expected to be similar to what was held at the Osteens' Houston megachurch last year.

West was in Houston on Nov. 17 for a conversation during the morning service at Lakewood. Later that evening, "JESUS IS KING: A Sunday Service Experience" rocked the crowd.

Osteen and his wife Victoria have held events at the famed Yankee stadium before. Their first event was "An Historic Night of Hope" on April 25, 2009 in the stadium's inaugural season, followed by "America's Night of Hope" of June 7, 2014.

"The remarkable music talent and excitement that Kanye and the choir brought to Lakewood was fantastic. To see people from all walks of life and all different backgrounds coming to worship together was truly a night to remember," said Joel Osteen. "Victoria and I are so excited to bring this event to the iconic Yankee Stadium. I believe everyone who attends will be truly inspired and filled with an expectation that their best days are yet to come."

Tickets are on sale online at joelosteen.com/yankee and Ticketmaster.

Tickets are $25, but additional ticketing/facility service charges may apply.

