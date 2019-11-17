lakewood church

Kanye West professes faith, new friendship in Houston visit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This may be the start of a long lasting friendship, the first steps in hip-hop star Kanye West's professed journey of faith.

"It's something we don't have to be afraid of," West said. "I think people have made the idea of giving your life to God, is an idea that you're scared of, and being a Christian and giving your life to God is one of the most fulfilling things. It's fun."

West said when he's driving, he listens to classical music and to Joel Osteen. He said it was his privilege to stand in front of the congregation of Lakewood Church on Sunday morning.

"It was really good to feel the inspiration, and to see Joel deliver his anointing in real life," West said. "I just appreciate him standing next to me so early into me being delivered."

For his part, Osteen is acutely aware of the mutual benefit. Both of them have platforms which are broad but don't necessarily always intersect.

"We're so honored to have Kanye and what he stands for and who he reaches," Osteen said. "I know he will reach people that I never reach, and so, we just feel blessed we could have this friendship."

West, alongside his wife Kim Kardashian, said this is just the beginning. He has a long way to go. And it is something for which he is thankful.

"It's fun to worship God and be of service to him, and watch him handle all these things in your life and to pray, to pray about things we would have normally worried about," West said.

