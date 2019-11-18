Kanye concert delayed, long lines form around Lakewood Church

#Lakewood says there’s a delay as they work to get everyone inside safely. Still a large crowd waiting to get in @abc13houston — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) November 18, 2019

I talked to a man outside of Lakewood this morning who has all of Kanye West’s album artwork tattooed on his arm. He said Kanye is an inspiration to him because he’s constantly breaking down barriers and proving that he can do what people says he can’t. https://t.co/HtgDlr110O pic.twitter.com/9FbQnbgURg — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) November 17, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The show was supposed to start at 7 p.m., but that didn't happen.The Kanye West Sunday Service at Lakewood Church drew thousands to the venue, many of whom were still in line outside long after the beginning, according to attendees.The Sunday Service Collective program began around 7:40 p.m. as the people were still making their way into the auditorium. Lakewood pastor Joel Osteen appeared on stage around 8:15 p.m. to welcome the crowd."My mom's here tonight. She's 86," Osteen said. "You can talk yourself out of your dreams, or you can talk yourself into your dreams."The event brought people to the church several hours early, according to one fan on an Instagram post. Lakewood officials acknowledged the delay Sunday night to Eyewitness News and said they were working to get everyone inside safely.Kanye appeared on stage prior to Osteen speaking, but remained in the background for the first hour of the show.Tickets to the event, which became available on Saturday, were gone in less than 15 minutes.While those tickets were free, some ticket holders were selling them online for up to $500.If you couldn't attend the Sunday morning service, Lakewood says you can watch on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages, website, app and on SiriusXM's Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 as well as the SiriusXM app.The visit stems from a personal invite from Osteen back on Oct. 25.The spokesperson said Osteen and West "do speak from time to time," and according to an article published by TMZ, Osteen is a fan of West, and believes his life is rooted in faith and love.West released a gospel album last month entitled "Jesus is King."