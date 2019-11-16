Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail

The rap icon-turned-gospel musician visited inmates at the Harris County Jail, the county's sheriff's office said.
West and a choir performed for the inmates.
On this date, @kanyewest visits @HCSOTexas jail system. “This is a mission, not a show”- Kanye— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019
@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/3e5s92WYY1— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019
Say what you want about the man. But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ornRlEldNP— Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019
Took a quick selfie to document my #NoShaveNovember progress and got photo bombed by @kanyewest and @SheriffEd_HCSO. Had no idea they were back there. pic.twitter.com/ovzJAQ4XY1— Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019
The "Jesus Walks" rapper is scheduled to meet with Pastor Joel Osteen and his Lakewood Church congregation on Sunday.
SEE ALSO: You'll have 2 chances to see Kanye West at Lakewood Church
West is expected to appear for the Lakewood service at 11 a.m. for a conversation. Later that night at 7 p.m., West is holding his "Sunday Service" performance inside the church.
An e-ticket obtained through ticketmaster.com is required to be inside during West's appearances.
WATCH: More video from Kanye's unannounced jailhouse show