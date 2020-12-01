man killed

Man arrested in killing of former UH football player may have intended to buy weed, police say

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- A man identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a former University of Houston football player has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Waco police arrested Devion Michael Hurtado on Friday, Nov. 20, and five days later he was charged for the murder of 22-year-old Ka'Darian Smith. They identified Hurtado as the person who shot Smith multiple times in his Midtown high-rise apartment on Nov. 4.



Surveillance video released by Houston police on Nov. 17 led to the 23-year-old's arrest. The video showed four men near the apartment building at 2840 Fannin Street before the early morning shooting happened.

READ MORE: 4 suspects captured on camera in Midtown high-rise murder

According to Houston police, Smith called his friends saying he had been shot on the 12th floor of his apartment complex. The friends arrived to his apartment about 30 minutes later and were able to move him downstairs while they waited for an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Smith's family later told investigators several Rolex watches and a diamond bracelet were missing from his apartment. While searching the apartment, authorities say they found 11 pounds of marijuana. They also said Hurtado and his friends had visited Smith's apartment to buy weed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former UH football player identified as Midtown murder victim

The other suspects seen in the video were also identified, but no charges have been filed yet, investigators said.

Before playing for UH, Smith was also a star player for Spring High School.

The video above is from an earlier version of this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwacouniversity of houstoncrimearresthomicide investigationhomicideshootingman killedman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Man shot dead in robbery was trying to protect girlfriend
Couple found shot to death at southwest Houston apartment
Family of man who shot man before killing himself has advice
Man found shot to death in middle of street in NW Harris County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
Storms could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute
Show More
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
150 'Santas' take to jet skis to help children in foster care
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Visitation scheduled for 36-year HPD vet who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News