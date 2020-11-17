man killed

4 suspects captured on camera in Midtown high-rise murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video has emerged of four suspects believed to have taken part in a deadly shooting of a former University of Houston football player at his Midtown high-rise apartment.

Footage released by Houston police show four Black men around the early morning shooting on Nov. 4 at 2840 Fannin Street.

The shooting left 22-year-old Ka'Darian Smith dead.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former UH football player identified as Midtown murder victim
Police described three of the men as having thin builds and in their early 20s. A fourth person is described as having a heavy build, last seen wearing a beanie cap, sandals and a red, white and blue jacket.

According to police, Smith called his friends saying he had been shot on the 12th floor of his apartment complex. The friends arrived to his apartment about 30 minutes later and were able to move him downstairs while they waited on an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Smith, who was also a star player for Spring High School, had played for the UH Cougars.

Police have not yet identified a motive in the killing.

