Juvenile killed in shooting at Baytown apartment complex, police say

Police did not provide the victim's exact age. There was no word on a possible suspect or any arrests in the deadly shooting.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A juvenile is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown, according to police.

Investigators said they were called to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a shooting.

At the scene, Baytown police found a juvenile who had been shot, police said.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the juvenile -- but it was too late. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide the victim's exact age. There was no word on a possible suspect or any arrests in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477).