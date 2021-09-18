deadly shooting

La Porte juvenile shoots family member to death to prevent assault

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A juvenile is being called a "brave kid" by the Harris County District Attorney's Office for protecting a family member from assault by another family member.

The juvenile shot the family member to death at a home in the 11000 block of Deaf Smith Road in La Porte around 1 a.m. Saturday, sources said.

According to the DA's office, the juvenile and the woman moved to a home to escape the family member. That relative, who sources identify as Tracy Landry, showed up to the home with what officials said appeared to be a sack filled with canned goods to use as an assault weapon on the woman.

That's when the juvenile allegedly shot Landry in the back and chest with a handgun and called police. Landry died from the gunshot wounds.

Police said they did not take the juvenile into custody because they considered the shooting an act of defense of a third party.

All evidence will be thoroughly reviewed by prosecutors and presented to a Grand Jury.

Landry had been out on bond for a May 2021 charge of assaulting a family member with previous conviction. His pretrial bond was granted and set at $15,000. That same day, Landry was also charged with injury to an elderly person. Court documents say Landry hit a man over 65 years of age with his hand and kicked him. Harris County magistrate Lisa Porter found no probable cause in that case and it was discharged as a result, court records say.

Court documents also state that Landry was convicted in 2013 against domestic abuse-assault of a relative/person he was dating in Dubuque County.
