10-year-old cancer patient named Junior Ranger

Every battle has a fighter.— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) December 13, 2021
10-year-old Devarjaye Daniel is doing his best to battle cancer.
Texas Ranger Major Grover Huff was honored to name Devarjaye a Junior Ranger. @FreeportPD & @HCSOTexas were also present for the ceremony & offered their support in his battle. pic.twitter.com/kIHfcrVaVW
Texas DPS, Freeport Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's office attended the ceremony and gave their support to his battle. Law enforcement had multiple photo ops with Devarjaye including a shot of him sitting in the Freeport Police Department's helicopter.
His family said he has always wanted to have a career in law enforcement.