10-year-old cancer patient named Junior Ranger

Devarjaye Daniel is fighting cancer as a new Junior Ranger.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 10-year-old, Devarjaye Daniel, who proudly represents Houston in his uniform from head to toe and with the signature ranger hat and boots, was honored on Monday by Texas Ranger Major Grover Huff a year after becoming an honorary Pearland police officer.



Texas DPS, Freeport Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's office attended the ceremony and gave their support to his battle. Law enforcement had multiple photo ops with Devarjaye including a shot of him sitting in the Freeport Police Department's helicopter.

His family said he has always wanted to have a career in law enforcement.
