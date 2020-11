PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old who is battling brain and spine cancer received a visit from law enforcement officers and was made an honorary trooper Friday night.Devarjay Daniel has had 10 surgeries in the last two weeks. So, on Friday he received a special visit from the men he looks up to the most. More than 30 Pearland officers from Precinct 8 and the Department of Public Safety showed up to this house to swear him under oath.Daniel was dressed in police uniform from head to toe, even sporting a campaign hat. Officers even let him sit in the cop car.His family said he has always wanted to have a career in law enforcement.