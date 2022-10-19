Who killed Julian Castro? 4 suspects at large 5 months after the deadly home invasion in NW Houston

The four suspects forced themselves into the home after an encounter with another resident who was outside, police said. Now, authorities are looking for the car they drove off in.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly five months since a homeowner was shot to death in his bed in northwest Houston, his killers are still on the run.

The video above is from a previous report.

Authorities ask the public for help finding the suspects responsible for the murder of 31-year-old Julian Castro.

On June 6, Castro was killed in his home by four suspects in the 6500 block of Thornwall Street.

Investigators said a resident of the home was approached by the suspects, who were wearing face coverings, outside of the house on Thornwall Street and forced him inside.

The resident told officers that the suspects ransacked the house before shooting Castro, who was lying in his bed.

Castro was taken to the hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead.

Police describe the four suspects as young Black men who took off in a dark gray or black Toyota Prius hatchback with dark rims and at least one pink seat cover.

Surveillance photos that were released in July show the suspected vehicle.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $15,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

If you have any information in this case, authorities urge you to call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.