Search for 4 suspects wanted in deadly northwest Houston home invasion

North Patrol units were dispatched to a shooting at the 6500 block of Thornwall St. Officers found a male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital, in unknown condition. Officers discovered this was robbery. This is still an active scene. #hounews

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four suspects forced a homeowner, who police said was outside of his northwest Houston home, into his residence Monday night. Once inside, they shot another resident to death, according to authorities.Police got a call at about 6:30 p.m. to the victim's home on Thornwall Street.One of the homeowners was outside the home working on a truck. Police said the four men forced him inside."They forced him inside where there was another resident. They shot the second resident and they fled out the front door," said HPD Det. Lance Osborne.During the robbery, police said the suspects got into an argument with the second resident who called 911.The victim died at the hospital, according to police.Authorities ask the public to lookout for the suspects' vehicle believed to be a newer gray Prius with pink seat covers.