home invasion

Search for 4 suspects wanted in deadly northwest Houston home invasion

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Homeowner shot to death while calling police on 4 intruders, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four suspects forced a homeowner, who police said was outside of his northwest Houston home, into his residence Monday night. Once inside, they shot another resident to death, according to authorities.

Police got a call at about 6:30 p.m. to the victim's home on Thornwall Street.

One of the homeowners was outside the home working on a truck. Police said the four men forced him inside.

"They forced him inside where there was another resident. They shot the second resident and they fled out the front door," said HPD Det. Lance Osborne.

During the robbery, police said the suspects got into an argument with the second resident who called 911.

The victim died at the hospital, according to police.

Authorities ask the public to lookout for the suspects' vehicle believed to be a newer gray Prius with pink seat covers.



For updates on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehome invasionattempted robberyman killedman shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOME INVASION
Teen goes after home intruder with steak knives
Intruder in Clear Lake area posed as healthcare worker, HPD says
Man shot by intruders while home with 2-year-old grandson, HPD says
Video released of suspects in aggravated robbery
TOP STORIES
Teen pulled from Brays Bayou after vehicle she was in plunged in water
Houstonians rally at Toyota Center to free WNBA star Brittney Griner
Texas inmate transports suspended in wake of Gonzalo Lopez's escape
Video captures culprit toss racist flyers in Harris Co. neighborhood
West Nile virus found in Montgomery County mosquitoes, officials say
Dangerous heat possible this week
'Look at this monster!': Great white shark spotted along Jersey Shore
Show More
15 rounds fired during shootout involving HPD officer, police say
Rittenhouse clarifies future after A&M says he's not enrolled there
Man accused of killing ex-wife takes his own life as police close in
Purse-snatching victim seen being beaten by 3 women, HPD says
Apple unveils iOS 16 with big changes to iMessage
More TOP STORIES News