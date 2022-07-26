Police release photos of getaway car connected to deadly shooting in northwest Houston

The four suspects forced themselves into the home after an encounter with another resident who was outside, police said. Now, authorities are looking for the car they drove off in.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have released new surveillance photos of a suspect's car allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a man on June 6.

At about 6:30 p.m., four suspects, who police described as four young Black males with their faces covered, approached a man at home in the 6500 block of Thornwell Street and forced him inside.

The victim told officers that the suspects ransacked the house before finding another resident, 31-year-old Julian Castro lying in bed and shot him.

Castro was taken to the hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects fled in a gray or black Toyota Prius hatchback with dark rims and at least one pink seat cover, according to police.

Castro's family has increased the Crime Stoppers award to $10,000 to find the people responsible for his death.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.