Police release photos of getaway car connected to deadly shooting in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have released new surveillance photos of a suspect's car allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a man on June 6.
At about 6:30 p.m., four suspects, who police described as four young Black males with their faces covered, approached a man at home in the 6500 block of Thornwell Street and forced him inside.
The victim told officers that the suspects ransacked the house before finding another resident, 31-year-old Julian Castro lying in bed and shot him.
Castro was taken to the hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspects fled in a gray or black Toyota Prius hatchback with dark rims and at least one pink seat cover, according to police.
Castro's family has increased the Crime Stoppers award to $10,000 to find the people responsible for his death.
Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.