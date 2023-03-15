A judge issued no bond because of the capital murder charge. Investigators previously said the suspects might have been involved in some sort of disagreement with the victim.

17-year-old charged with capital murder in death of grandmother shot during Memorial-area carjacking

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old has been charged in the death of a 65-year-old grandmother during a carjacking in the Memorial area on Valentine's Day, according to court records.

Owen Leonardo Vilanova-Ardon is charged with capital murder. He was arrested on Tuesday.

While Vilanova-Ardon's initial court appearance was waived on Wednesday morning -- a judge did order him to be held without bond since he's charged with capital murder.

Surveillance video released by Houston police last month shows the moment two suspects -- described only as young males with medium complexions and wearing black bandanas -- left the apartment complex in a car that belonged to the victim, Judy Walters, after allegedly shooting her to death and then running her over.

Police said one other suspect is still being sought.

On Feb. 14, police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Yorkchester Drive just before 8 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they found Walters dead in the parking lot, according to HPD.

The day after she was killed, Walters' car was found in the abandoned Sugar Hill Golf Course's empty garage at 11996 Bissonnet St., which is about 10 miles away from where Walters died, according to police.

Witnesses who spoke with ABC13 said they heard one gunshot and saw Walters being pulled out of her 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV.

New developments arose in the case a day after Walters was killed.

After reviewing surveillance footage of the two suspects, who were wearing hoodies, it was determined that they might have waited for Walters for at least eight hours, leading police to believe she was targeted, investigators said.

"Judging by the video surveillance that we viewed and the fact that there are some family dynamics that we are certainly looking into, I don't believe this is random," Det. Dustin Crowder, with the Houston Police Department, told ABC13.

Police said the suspects might have been involved in some disagreement with Walters.

Walter's eldest son spoke to ABC13 and said he believed an argument that happened on Feb. 12 may have led to his mother's murder.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Walter's grandson, whom she was raising, and to assist with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

