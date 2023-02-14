Woman, 67, dies after being shot and dragged during carjacking in west Houston, police say

Houston police are looking for the people believed to have shot a 67-year-old woman during a carjacking on Yorkchester Driver in west Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for the two people believed to have shot a 67-year-old woman during a carjacking in west Houston. The woman died.

Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Yorkchester Drive at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim dead in the parking lot, said HPD Homicide Detective Alexander Vinogradov.

Witnesses told police they heard one gunshot and when they looked to see what happened, they saw the woman being pulled out of her 2020 white Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV.

As the thieves took off in her vehicle, they ran over the woman, said Vinogradov.

Police believe the woman was shot before being dragged out of her SUV.

Authorities have a limited description of the suspects at the moment, only saying that they had a medium complexion. The thieves wore hoods and face masks.

If you notice the men in the SUV with license plate RGT-3295, you're urged to call police.

You can check the types of crime and numbers in your area by using the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.