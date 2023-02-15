Police find woman's stolen car after she was fatally shot, dragged during carjacking, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police found a woman's stolen vehicle a day after she was shot to death during a carjacking in the Memorial area.

Investigators told Eyewitness News they believe the woman was targeted. Police said they are determining who the suspects are, saying they might have been involved in some sort of disagreement with the 67-year-old victim.

ABC13 obtained surveillance video showing the two suspects at about 12 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say the men waited for the victim for about eight hours before she was dragged to her death.

On Tuesday, police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Yorkchester Drive at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim dead in the parking lot, HPD Homicide Det. Alexander Vinogradov said.

Witnesses told police they heard one gunshot, and when they looked to see what happened, they saw the woman being pulled out of her 2020 white Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV.

As the thieves took off in her vehicle, they ran over the woman, according to Vinogradov.

Police believe the woman was shot before being dragged out of her SUV.

Authorities have a limited description of the suspects at the moment, only saying that they had a medium complexion. The thieves wore hoods and face masks.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

