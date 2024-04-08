21-year-old wanted, allegedly shot girlfriend's ex during argument east of downtown, police say

Crime Stoppers are searching for these men accused of being at the center of separate crimes.

Crime Stoppers are searching for these men accused of being at the center of separate crimes.

Crime Stoppers are searching for these men accused of being at the center of separate crimes.

Crime Stoppers are searching for these men accused of being at the center of separate crimes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected gunman is still at large after allegedly shooting his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend on Houston's eastside on Sunday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department identified 21-year-old Juan Raymundo Nunez as the suspect on Monday and is asking the public for help in finding him.

Police said Nunez took off in a black Chrysler 300 after the shooting, which happened in the 6600 block of Avenue N near Terminal Street.

Investigators said Nunez was arguing with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend when shots were fired at about 1 a.m. in the Magnolia Park neighborhood.

Houston Fire Department paramedics took the 25-year-old victim to the Ben Taub Hospital, where he is recovering.

Police didn't specify what led to the argument and added that Nunez was charged for his role in the shooting.

Authorities urge you to contact HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information about this investigation.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

You can find a complete list of people wanted for various crimes in Crime Stoppers' archives.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.