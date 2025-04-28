May elections: Low turnout means big impact: 'Your voice is always critical'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tuesday is the last day to vote early before Election Day on May 3. Wait, you ask, there's an election? There is, in cities all over southeast Texas.

These are municipal elections. Ballots will look markedly different depending on where you live. And while they don't have the cache of a presidential race, they're arguably more important in a variety of ways.

In Pasadena, the signs are there. Voters are choosing a new mayor and city council members. They're also picking four members of the Pasadena ISD School Board.

Your voice is always critical in elections, but you have even more impact when voter turnout is low. Nancy Sims, University of Houston lecturer

Nancy Sims is a political science lecturer at the University of Houston. She's a long-time consultant and expert in government affairs, and says voters should go to the polls no matter the time of year.

"Off-cycle elections can still be critically important," Sims told ABC13. "Your voice is always critical in elections, but you have even more impact when voter turnout is low."

Turnout is expected to be low across the board, despite the stakes.

Teneshia Hudspeth is the Harris County clerk. Her office is running many of the municipal elections this time around, and says it's a time of year when voters are distracted.

"Everything, from your school board to environmental changes of those jurisdictions, are really important. They meet you at your doorstep," Hudspeth said. "Be informed, be a voter, and look, May elections matter just as much November elections. So let's get it done."

Several municipal utility district and school district-related items are on this ballot, including a $429 million referendum for Tomball ISD to pay for security updates and a new intermediate school.

In West University Place, voters are electing a mayor and four city council positions and deciding on bonds for Community Center, Senior Center, Library Building, and Community Open Space improvements in the amount of up to $15,070,000.

Voters are getting repeated text messages urging them to show up and cast their ballots.

In Sugar Land, they're using social media posts to try to engage young voters. At city hall, they're seeing about 100 voters per day during early voting.

"It's really important when you think about your rights as a citizen," city clerk Linda Mendenhall said. "And one of the first things you should do is vote."

Early voting runs through Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day is Saturday, May 3. You can check your county's website for poll locations and for what's on your specific ballot.

