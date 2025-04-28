Suspect on the run after 1 injured in shooting involving assault rifle in west Harris Co., HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say one person has been hospitalized after shots were fired at an apartment complex in west Harris County Monday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies are responding to the shooting involving an assault rifle on the grounds of the complex at 15250 Gray Ridge.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person was flown to the hospital by Life Flight in critical condition.

SkyEye flew over the apartment complex, where several HCSO deputies were on scene.

A suspect, described as a Hispanic male, fled in a dark-colored sedan, Gonzalez added.

It's unclear what may have led to the shooting at this point.

