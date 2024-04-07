Man takes off after allegedly shooting girlfriend's ex-boyfriend after disturbance, HPD says

The suspect reportedly fled the scene after shooting his girlfriend's ex in the stomach after a dispute.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a woman's boyfriend who reportedly shot her former partner early Sunday morning, according to officials.

The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Avenue N. near Terminal Street in the Magnolia Parks neighborhood on the city's eastside.

Lt. Riley with the Houston Police Department said the scene initially surrounded a family violence situation.

The woman's current boyfriend and her previous partner were reportedly involved in some disturbance that led the new boyfriend to grab a weapon and shoot the victim, police said.

What led to the disturbance between the two men remains unclear.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene in a car described as a black Chrysler 300.

The man who was shot was taken to Ben Taub, where his status is stable, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD's Major Assaults Division.