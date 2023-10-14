Joseph Harrell is set to spend the next three decades behind bars after being convicted of a violent robbery caught on camera.

18-year-old convicted of paralyzing woman in Chinatown robbery sentenced to 30 years behind bars

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In jailhouse calls obtained only by ABC13, 18-year-old Joseph Harrell admits to attacking 44-year-old Nhung Troung in February.

In one of the calls, Harrell said, in part, "That (expletive) wasn't even worth it." He then said he wouldn't settle for prison time and would "come out on top, only with probation."

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman followed, robbed in Chinatown after making large cash withdrawal from miles away: HPD

Harrell was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, causing severe injury in the attack.

Prosecutors said Harrell took a plea deal, and two other charges he was facing were dismissed. He is eligible for parole after serving 15 years.

"I would hope that the $4,000 he got is not worth the 30 years of his life he's going to spend in prison," Assistant District Attorney Sean Kozar-King said.

Surveillance video from Feb. 13 in Chinatown shows Harrell attempting to steal Troung's purse and her belongings, including thousands of dollars she had just withdrawn from the bank for an upcoming vacation.

According to detectives, Harrell and his accomplice in the attack, Zy'Nika Woods, 19, followed Truong for 24 miles.

In the video, Truong is seen being grabbed by Harrell and trying to escape before he body-slams her on the concrete sidewalk. Truong was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Shortly after the sentencing, she spoke with ABC13 and said she still suffers and hasn't been able to walk.

WATCH: Woman paralyzed after mugging speaks to ABC13

"It's been very difficult. She was the main breadwinner, taking care of the kids, so it's been very hard," her translator explained to ABC13.

Harrell's accomplice in the attack, Woods, also accepted a plea deal.

In exchange for her testimony against Harrell, Woods' charges were downgraded from aggravated robbery causing severe bodily injury to robbery causing bodily injury.

Woods is currently out on a $50,000 bond and is under community supervision.

She is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 9 a.m.,where she faces 24 years in prison.

SEE HERE: Jailhouse calls reveal 17-year-old complains about paralyzed victim's GoFundMe page

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.