Bond lowered for 17-year-old Chinatown robbery suspect accused of leaving woman paralyzed

The 17-year-old was supposed to make his first court appearance last week, but it went on without him because he was reportedly being combative.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The bond for a 17-year-old suspect accused of leaving a woman paralyzed during a violent Chinatown robbery last month has been lowered, according to court records.

Joseph Harrell was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery after police said he was caught on camera physically assaulting Nhung Truong.

According to records, Harrell's bond was initially set at $200,000 but was lowered to $100,000 for the robbery charge. The assault charge was lowered to $30,000 from $40,000.

Harrell is the only person that was caught on surveillance video, but he's not the only one facing charges in this case. Zy'Nika Woods, 19, is also charged with robbery, records show.

On Feb. 13, Truong went to a bank in the 9800 block of Blackhawk Boulevard at about 11:30 a.m. to withdraw a large sum of cash for an upcoming trip, police said.

Truong reportedly traveled 24 miles to Chinatown and was followed by Harrell and Woods before being brutally robbed.

She suffered broken ribs, a fractured spine, and is paralyzed from the waist down.

A GoFundMe set up for Troung has raised more than $260,000.

Woods allegedly served as Harrell's getaway driver that followed Truong from a bank to the site of the beating and robbery.

Harrell was already out on bond for a weapons charge when the incident took place and is being charged with another robbery that took place less than two weeks later.

ABC13 spoke to Truong through her daughter last week. "I'm feeling really scared that they are coming after us because of what happened. I need everyone's help to get them the punishment they deserve," Truong said.

