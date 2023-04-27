A Harris County judge is asking for more information into a crash that killed a baby over the weekend before deciding whether there is probable cause.

Charges dismissed against tow truck driver in crash that killed 5-month-old in 2022, records say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- All charges have been dismissed against a tow truck driver accused of causing a crash that resulted in the death of a baby boy in northwest Harris County last year, according to court records.

Court documents read there was insufficient evidence to prove the guilt of Jose Luna, who was accused of speeding and slamming into the back of a Nissan sedan carrying 5-month-old Ulysses Romero and his parents on their way to a relative's home on Feb. 13, 2022.

It happened at a red light on West Little York and Cunningham at about 10:15 a.m.

The crash's impact propelled the car into a ditch, injuring the mother and Ulysess. Both were taken to Memorial Hermann, where the child died from his injuries.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office believed Luna was speeding before the crash, and there were no signs of him trying to use his brakes. Subsequently, Luna was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and vehicular manslaughter.

Luna's bail was set to a combined $400,000. His bail for the manslaughter charge was set to $250,000, and the aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury was set to $150,000.

In court, the defense argued that there was no evidence the driver was going above the speed limit and asked for the bond to be set at $10,000 for each charge.

"Even if you go the speed limit, you can't kill them," the judge said in court last year. "It's funny the argument is there is no evidence, he was driving at a high rate of speed, but his vehicle was totaled. It takes a lot to total a high-end truck."

Shortly after, Luna posted bail after it was lowered to $80,000, much to the dismay of the child's family, who believed Luna should've stayed behind bars.

"It's crazy. It's like, why? Why was he even allowed to be given a bond? Killing a 5-month-old baby? He could've stopped at a red light." said Ulysses' aunt.

Luna was fired from the tow company Classic Towing LLC, which said all drivers must undergo multiple background checks to become licensed.