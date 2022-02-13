Northwest Harris County intersection shut down after multi-vehicle crash kills baby

The video above is from a previous report.
Harris County deputies responded to the crash to the crash at about 10:15 a.m. in the 6600 block of Cunningham near W. Little York Road.
Deputies said one vehicle overturned.
@HCSO_VCD units are investigating a multi-vehicle crash at the 6600 blk of Cunningham, near W. Little York Rd. One vehicle overturned. An infant has been transported in critical condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/KLyAcET0X6— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 13, 2022
The intersection was shut down while authorities investigated at the scene.
Accident investigators, post crash CMV investigators, District Attorneys Office are all in the 12000 W Little York investigating a fatality accident. The roadway is shut down while the investigation is under way. Please pray for the family who lost a child. @HCSO_PSSB @HCSOTexas— HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) February 13, 2022
For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.