infant deaths

Northwest Harris County intersection shut down after multi-vehicle crash kills baby

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2022 Super Bowl Sunday: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's records show that the spike in deadly crashes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a baby died after a tow truck slammed into a car in northwest Harris County Sunday morning, according to deputies.

The video above is from a previous report.

Harris County deputies responded to the crash to the crash at about 10:15 a.m. in the 6600 block of Cunningham near W. Little York Road.

Deputies said one vehicle overturned.



The intersection was shut down while authorities investigated at the scene.



For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashcar accidentchild deathfatal crashchild in carinfant deaths
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INFANT DEATHS
CPSC issues warning on infant loungers
Baby, 3 others freeze to death in alleged border smuggling near border
Town's decades-long train issue comes to a head when baby dies
22M infants missed 1st dose of measles vaccine last year
TOP STORIES
Firefighter injured by debris after couple safely escaped burning home
Wife witnesses deadly hit-and-run on W Sam Houston Tollway
Here's how to prepare for your Super Bowl Sunday party
Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold
Sunshine returns today, another front moves in next week
What you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday
Brain swelling improving for 9-year-old shot in apparent road rage
Show More
Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis brews
Balloon release set to honor 11-year-old Darius Dugas
2 people injured in small plane crash at NW Harris Co. golf course
Fake cryptocurrency business scams job seekers out of thousands
'Rally Nuns' run in Archdiocese's 5K to support catholic education
More TOP STORIES News