Northwest Harris County intersection shut down after multi-vehicle crash kills baby

@HCSO_VCD units are investigating a multi-vehicle crash at the 6600 blk of Cunningham, near W. Little York Rd. One vehicle overturned. An infant has been transported in critical condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/KLyAcET0X6 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 13, 2022

Accident investigators, post crash CMV investigators, District Attorneys Office are all in the 12000 W Little York investigating a fatality accident. The roadway is shut down while the investigation is under way. Please pray for the family who lost a child. @HCSO_PSSB @HCSOTexas — HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) February 13, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a baby died after a tow truck slammed into a car in northwest Harris County Sunday morning, according to deputies.Harris County deputies responded to the crash to the crash at about 10:15 a.m. in the 6600 block of Cunningham near W. Little York Road.Deputies said one vehicle overturned.The intersection was shut down while authorities investigated at the scene.