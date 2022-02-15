Judge seeks more information into crash that killed 5-month-old in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County judge is asking for more information into a crash that killed a baby over the weekend before deciding whether there is probable cause for manslaughter and aggravated assault charges against the suspect.Jose Luna, the tow truck driver accused of causing the crash, went before a judge on Monday. The Harris County District Attorney's Office believed Luna was speeding before the crash and said there were no signs of him trying to use his brakes.The crash happened Sunday just after 10 a.m. in the 6600 block of Cunningham near West Little York Road. Police said a couple was in their Nissan Sedan with their 5-month-old son, when the tow truck slammed into them.But on Monday, a judge said there is no information regarding how fast Luna was going and whether he applied his brakes or poorly failed to apply brakes."In reviewing the probable cause facts for the case, do I have enough facts to sustain a charge of manslaughter and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury?" the judge said in court.Also in court, the judge said there needs to be additional evidence and asked to gather more facts from the investigating deputy. Upon that decision, Luna's next court appearance was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday.