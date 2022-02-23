Family of 5-month-old killed in crash involving tow truck believes suspect should remain in jail

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday morning, a funeral was held to mourn the loss of 5-month-old Ulysses Romero, the baby who was killed in a car accident involving a tow truck.
Ulysses was laid to rest around 9 a.m. at the Leal Funeral Home. Several family members and friends attended the service wearing white or shirts with Ulysses' picture.
The 5-month-old's mother attended the funeral in a wheelchair due to her injuries from the crash. She is still experiencing medical issues.
"It's crazy. It's like, why? Why was he even allowed to be given a bond? Killing a 5-month-old baby? He could've stopped at a red light." said Ulysses' aunt.
The driver accused of the fatal crash, Jose Luna, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter. The district attorney's office believes Luna was speeding and said there are no signs he tried to use his brakes before the crash.
Luna's bail was initially set to a combined $400,000 - a $250,000 bond for the manslaughter charge and a $150,000 bond for the aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charge.
Luna's bond was later lowered to $80,000, which he posted. Now, he's out of jail and Ulysses' family said they are vowing to seek justice for him in this case. They said they believe the suspect should be in jail.
The crash happened on Feb. 13, just after 10 a.m., in the 6600 block of Cunningham near West Little York Road. Police said a couple was in their Nissan Sedan with their 5-month-old son when the tow truck slammed into them.
Luna has a prior record and was sentenced to five years behind bars in 2004 for sexual assault of a child. In 2011, he was sentenced to six months in jail for a drug-related charge.
Deputies said the baby was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, where he later died.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.
