Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets and John Wall reportedly working to find trade deal, sources say

The Rockets have committed to a youth movement after acquiring Jalen Green and three other first-round draft picks.
Rockets ready to part with John Wall nearly 1 year after acquiring him

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second consecutive offseason, the Houston Rockets appear to be moving on from a star point guard a year after acquiring him.

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that the team and John Wall are seeking a trade partner to ship the five-time All-Star to his next destination.

Wall was acquired from the Washington Wizards in December 2020 for former Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook, who spent just one season in Houston after a trade the previous year.

ESPN's report adds that the 31-year-old is seeking a starting role with a team after both Wall and the Rockets decided a bench role for him wouldn't benefit either party. The Rockets' commitment to young stars including Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. put Wall on the outs.

In order for a Wall trade to work, though, the Rockets will need to seek a team that's willing to absorb his $91 million due to him over the next two seasons.

Wall, a former first overall draft pick, is expected to participate in training camp and be around the team while he remains on Houston's roster, ESPN's report states.

Wall is recovering from a hamstring strain that prematurely ended his first season with the Rockets. Details of Wall's injury history is in the video above.
