Houston Rockets and John Wall reportedly working to find trade deal, sources say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second consecutive offseason, the Houston Rockets appear to be moving on from a star point guard a year after acquiring him.on Tuesday that the team and John Wall are seeking a trade partner to ship the five-time All-Star to his next destination.Wall wasfor former Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook, who spent just one season in Houston after a trade the previous year.ESPN's report adds that the 31-year-old is seeking a starting role with a team after both Wall and the Rockets decided a bench role for him wouldn't benefit either party. The Rockets' commitment to young stars including Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. put Wall on the outs.In order for a Wall trade to work, though, the Rockets will need to seek a team that's willing to absorb his $91 million due to him over the next two seasons.Wall, a former first overall draft pick, is expected to participate in training camp and be around the team while he remains on Houston's roster, ESPN's report states.Wall is recovering from athat prematurely ended his first season with the Rockets.