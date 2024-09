Former Houston Rockets radio announcer Gene Peterson dies at 83

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets have announced the death of longtime radio play-by-play announcer Gene Peterson on Wednesday.

Peterson spent more than three decades with the Rockets as the radio voice for the team from 1975 to 2008.

Rockets supporters will always cherish his career and iconic "How sweet it is!" victory cry, which spanned numerous moments in the Space City.

Peterson was 83.