Houston Rockets agree to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington Wizards

The two GM's -- Washington's Tommy Sheppard and Houston's Rafael Stone -- hadn't talked in weeks on the deal, but connected this afternoon and had a deal done within a few hours, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/qmuPclNoU5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round draft pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.The pick is a 2023 first-rounder protected 1-14, sources said. If it doesn't convey to Houston, it converts to a 2024 pick protected 1-12, then 2025 protected 1-10 and 2026 protected 1-8. At that point, if it still hasn't conveyed, Houston will get a second-round pick in 2026 and 2027.Westbrook, as well as fellow Rockets star James Harden, had expressed concern about the direction of the Houston franchise in the wake of the departures of coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey, sources previously told ESPN.The Rockets and Wizards had previously discussed a Westbrook-for-Wall deal, but Houston wanted assets in addition to Wall, a source said at the time, which it will get with the first-round pick.Wall, who is coming off a ruptured Achilles tendon, has not played since Dec. 26, 2018, but Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said last week that the former All-Star had his quickness back and an improved 3-point shot.The move will reunite Westbrook with Wizards coach Scott Brooks after the two were together in Oklahoma City from 2008-09 to 2014-15.