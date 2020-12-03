Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets agree to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington Wizards

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round draft pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The pick is a 2023 first-rounder protected 1-14, sources said. If it doesn't convey to Houston, it converts to a 2024 pick protected 1-12, then 2025 protected 1-10 and 2026 protected 1-8. At that point, if it still hasn't conveyed, Houston will get a second-round pick in 2026 and 2027.



Westbrook, as well as fellow Rockets star James Harden, had expressed concern about the direction of the Houston franchise in the wake of the departures of coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey, sources previously told ESPN.

The Rockets and Wizards had previously discussed a Westbrook-for-Wall deal, but Houston wanted assets in addition to Wall, a source said at the time, which it will get with the first-round pick.

Wall, who is coming off a ruptured Achilles tendon, has not played since Dec. 26, 2018, but Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said last week that the former All-Star had his quickness back and an improved 3-point shot.

The move will reunite Westbrook with Wizards coach Scott Brooks after the two were together in Oklahoma City from 2008-09 to 2014-15.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston rocketsathletesnbabasketball
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Sources: Houston Rockets agree to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington Wizards
Rockets sign DeMarcus Cousins on 1-year deal, ESPN reports
Rockets 'willing to get uncomfortable' with stars, source says
James Harden wants reunion with Kevin Durant, sources say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'She lost it:' Friends say Alexis Sharkey was worried for her safety
Texas doctor fighting against COVID-19 died from virus, wife says
Texas to get 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this month
Some Houstonians to receive up to $1,200 in stimulus payments
2 sons lose parents in NW Harris Co. murder-suicide
3 wanted in connection with shooting death of 61-year-old
Mayor Turner says COVID-19 curfew is 'nuclear option'
Show More
Mom battling COVID-19 put in coma after giving birth to twins
Cold front tonight, dry and cool tomorrow
Memorial Hermann tightens visitor restrictions even further
2 charged with shooting at rap showcase that killed 3
UH-SMU football game postponed for 2nd time this season
More TOP STORIES News