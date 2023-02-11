Man charged, allegedly killed motorcyclist in road rage shooting near Home Depot in Spring

The motorcyclist, who was in his early 30s, was out at dinner with friends, according to deputies. He left the restaurant, but then soon called his friends to tell them this.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Crosby man is in jail after being accused of killing a motorcycle rider in Spring during an apparent road rage shooting.

Records show on Friday, 36-year-old Aaron Grant was charged with murder in 32-year-old Jesse Metzger's death.

The video above is from a previous report on this road rage shooting.

Metzger's body was found just after midnight on Jan. 27 in the 20000 block of North Freeway.

Authorities said Metzger called his friends after dinner, saying a white Jeep Cherokee was following him.

Police told Eyewitness News that Metzger's friends went looking for him and found him dead near his motorcycle in a Home Depot parking lot.

Deputies said the friends called first responders initially, thinking Metzger was involved in a crash until they soon figured out their friend had been shot.

Then, they flagged down a Precinct 4 deputy.

Deputies haven't clarified where the actual shooting happened, but they believe after Metzger was shot during a road rage incident, he pulled into the parking lot and collapsed.

Though the sheriff's office is still working to figure out the circumstances, they do not believe there was any fight at the restaurant.

Metzger's mother, Heidi Myers Fiedler, identified her son and said he leaves behind three children and a wife, Paula, who is due in July with their fourth child.

"Jesse had an infectious laugh, was so tall and handsome, had a creative talent that spanned music and drawing, and he never stopped trying to 'make it,'" Fiedler said in a Facebook post.

Fiedler wrote on a fundraiser page for expenses that the money will go toward a funeral and anything left over will go toward her son's family.

