Man found dead in wrecked car may have been shot during road rage incident, deputies say

Deputies said a tow truck driver spotted the vehicle stopped off the West Beltway feeder road. When the driver approached, he found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said a tow truck driver spotted the vehicle stopped off the West Beltway feeder road. When the driver approached, he found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said a tow truck driver spotted the vehicle stopped off the West Beltway feeder road. When the driver approached, he found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said a tow truck driver spotted the vehicle stopped off the West Beltway feeder road. When the driver approached, he found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death inside a wrecked car in the Jersey Village area in northwest Harris County overnight, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a tow truck driver spotted the vehicle stopped off the roadway in the 7500 block of the West Beltway near West Gulf Bank Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When the tow truck driver approached the vehicle, he found the man dead inside with a gunshot wound.

It's an isolated area on the feeder road, which is why deputies believe it may have been a case of road rage.

Investigators said the exact motive was unknown. A possible suspect description was not released.

Deputies believe the man was the only person inside the car during the shooting, which happened just walking distance from Post Elementary School and Jersey Village High School. They said it appears the shot came from outside of the vehicle.

"From what we know at this point, it appears that he was shot. The bullet came from outside the vehicle," Sgt. Greg Pinkins said. "Investigators are urging anyone that may have been traveling along this roadway about that time, 10:45 p.m., that may have seen anything, to contact us."

Investigators were checking with businesses in the area to see if anyone has surveillance video.

For news updates, follow Brandon Hamilton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.