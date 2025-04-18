3 people stabbed during road rage incident near Jersey Village, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after three people were stabbed during a road rage incident near Jersey Village on Friday.

The Precinct 4 Constables Office said the incident happened in the 10400 block of Fallbrook Drive just before 10 a.m.

Constable deputies said three people were stabbed and taken to the hospital.

Authorities didn't specify what led to the stabbing, other than that they are investigating this as a road rage incident.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and to take alternate routes.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.