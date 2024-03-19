NFL QB Jalen Hurts covers funeral costs for North Shore student athlete Jarvon Coles, family says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The death of a beloved Houston-area high school football player has caught the attention of the NFL, as the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts, is said to have been a "big help" with funeral expenses, according to the victim's grandfather.

"(Jalen) is part of this community, and he felt it in his heart like so many others," Braxton Coles, the grandfather of Jarvon Coles, told ABC13 on Tuesday. "He wanted to relieve us of some of the stress of the tragedy."

The funeral service for the 18-year-old was held on Saturday at Light of the World Christian Fellowship.

Hundreds were in attendance to honor Jarvon's life, which was cut short after being shot at a house party in Humble on Saturday, March 9.

The family said Hurts, a Houston native and a Channelview High School football star, made contact with them and offered to make a monetary donation to help cover the costs of the teenager's funeral.

In a video clip played at the service, Hurts expressed his condolences to the Coles family.

"From everything that I know, Jarvon was someone who was a rising star in our community, loved by many, and had a bright future ahead of him," Hurts said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: North Shore HS football player killed outside of Humble party, HCSO says

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Fieldwick Lane. Officials said they believed the party may have been advertised on social media and attended by several people in their late teens to early 20s.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, shots were fired into the home's backyard from across the street, causing partygoers to duck for cover.

Jarvon reportedly did not get back up. The medical examiner said the teen died from multiple gunshot wounds. It is still unclear who opened fire, officials said.

The Coles family is setting up the "Crash Out for a Cause" foundation in memory of Jarvon, who had the phrase "crash out" on the back of a jacket as a mantra for his football philosophy. The goal is to support local youth in athletic achievement.

WATCH: Community gathers to honor slain North Shore star athlete at ballon release

ABC13 photojournalist Christopher Carr captures the sight and sounds of a community grieving the loss of a North Shore High School athlete whose loved ones say had a big future ahead of him.

Hurts has yet to comment on the meaningful gesture publicly.

Family and friends described Jarvon as a star athlete and a standout student. He was set to graduate with a 4.1 GPA in May and planned to attend Lamar University.

RELATED: 'They took my guy': North Shore HS football player's peers release balloons after his shooting death

"You didn't just take him from us," Braxton Coles said. "You didn't just kill Jarvon. You killed the next cure for cancer. You killed the answer to the energy crisis. His potential was unlimited."

Law enforcement is still investigating and is urging those who have any information to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, X and Instagram.