Rescue crews searching for 11-year-old who fell into creek in Spring, constable deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Rescue crews are searching for an 11-year-old who fell into a creek in Spring on Thursday evening, constable deputies say.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman said the caller told deputies that his 11-year-old friend fell into the river and could not see him.

Constable deputies responded to the 3700 block of Cypresswood Drive, where multiple rescue teams are searching for the child.

Details of the search are unclear, but Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.

