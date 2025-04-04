Disney Cruise Line shares an exclusive look at a new island destination in the Bahamas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a summer vacation idea, Disney Cruise Line has a new island destination-- Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point in the Bahamas.

Joe Gaskins from Disney Cruise Line joined Eyewitness News live with an exclusive look at what the island offers.

The Bahamian culture plays a big part in the details. The colorful parades include traditional costumes and dances that are exciting for both kids and adults.

The Disney characters also get in on the action!

There are plenty of water activities in family-friendly settings, but there are also adult-only areas.

Gaskins said there's something for everyone on the island!

Disney Cruise Line sailings to Lookout Cay are available aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Fantasy, or Disney Dream.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.