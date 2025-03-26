15-year-old arrested, 2 others at large after fatal shooting of teen in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in northeast Houston last month, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said the teenage suspect was booked into the Harris County Juvenile Probation Center on a murder charge on Monday.

Detectives said the teen, who has not been identified because he is a juvenile, was linked to the death of the victim, identified by family members as Christopher Garcia, on the night of Sunday, Feb. 28, in the 600 block of Harbor Street.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Heated phone argument leads to teenager being fatally shot in NE Houston, HPD says

A preliminary investigation said the teen was out with friends that evening before reportedly getting into a heated argument over the phone. Officials never disclosed who was on the other end of the phone or what it was about.

A few moments later, HPD said witnesses told them that a black four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, drove by where the teen was sitting in a car and opened fire several times, fatally hitting Christopher.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene westbound on Hershe Road.

Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the suspects inside the car were described as four Hispanic men.

An investigation revealed that in addition to the 15-year-old suspect, at least two other suspects, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were also involved. They are still at large.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two wanted suspects, or in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division 713-308-3600 speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.(8477)