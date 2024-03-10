North Shore HS football player killed outside of Humble party, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old was shot and killed during a large house party in the Humble area on Saturday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Fieldwick Lane. Officials said they believed the party was advertised on social media and attended by people in their late teens to early 20s.

ABC13 sources identify that the teen killed is Jarvon Coles, a North Shore High School football player.

Coles was set to graduate high school next month, according to his grandfather. He was looking into attending Lamar University in the fall.

Coles' grandfather said the family is still trying to wrap their heads around the tragedy.

He referred to his grandson as a "class act."

ABC13 profiled Coles back in September. The senior defensive linebacker was not just a star athlete, but a star student.

"School comes before athletics. Got to get the work done inside of class, then you can get out here and put the hard work in," Coles said.

Authorities said they received an initial welfare check call on a concern of underage drinking at the party. Shortly after, a second call reported a person passed out in the front yard.

However, when EMS arrived, they determined the teen had been shot. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, at least one or two shooters were a block away when they intentionally shot in the direction of the party, hitting the teen.

Officials did not report any additional injuries.

HCSO said the suspects fled the area in an unidentified car.

"At this point, we don't have a lot to go on," Sgt. Sidney Miller with HCSO said.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to review their surveillance footage. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.