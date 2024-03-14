'They took my guy': North Shore HS football player's peers release balloons after his shooting death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends gathered on Wednesday to release balloons in honor of the North Shore High School football player who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Jarvon Coles, 18, was shot to death during a house party in Humble on Saturday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said someone fired into the home's backyard from across the street. People at the party dropped to the ground when the gunfire rang out, but Coles did not get back up.

The medical examiner ruled he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

"They took my guy, and I wasn't ready to let him go yet," Braxton Coles said about his grandson.

An arrest hasn't been made, and no one has been publicly identified as a suspect in the case.

"You just didn't just take him from us," Braxton Coles said. "You didn't just kill Jarvon. You killed the next cure for cancer. You killed the answer to the energy crisis. His potential was unlimited."

Jarvon Coles was a star both on and off the football field. He planned to attend Lamar University to play football, graduating from North Shore with a 4.1 GPA.

"He was inspirational," Kharson Norfleet, one of Jarvon Coles' teammates, said. "If you're not getting right, he's going to get you right. He's going to coach you up (and) make sure you do good in life."

Hundreds of people who knew the 18-year-old or had watched him play football got together for a balloon release on Wednesday at Galena Park's football stadium.

His celebration of life is planned for Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at the Light of the World Christian Fellowship Church. The family asks that attendees wear black, white, or red.

Authorities urge you to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers if you have any information related to this investigation.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

